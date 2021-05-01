Model of the republican ship ‘Churruca’ in the Naval Museum of Madrid. INMA FLORES / EL PAÍS

According to Pierre Nora, historical museums are places where the memory of a society or a civilization is crystallized. It is not necessary that it remain, nor that they refer to the totality of the components of social, political or cultural life. The Byzantine of Athens or the Roman National They would be examples of museums of civilization, and there are many cases in which the social and historical process of a country is broken down into its different components, without prejudice to the fact that there may be a center that brings them together. This dual presence is frequent in countries where national identity is in question and requires an affirmation (cases of the German Historical Museum, in front of the two postwar Germanies, or of the National Museum of Albania).

The emphasis on national identity can also lead to drifts towards the confiscation of memory, when certain presences violate the stereotype. We have an example in San Sebastian San Telmo Museum, where the accent placed 10 years ago on ethnic features led to the inclusion of a popular espadrille bench, the local production of my hometown, and instead to reject a bust, the work of Victorio Macho, by Nicolás Urgoiti, capital figure of the Gipuzkoan industrialization. Silence for the stranger. And let’s not talk about including Alfonso XIII, the protagonist of the “summer capital” in his time.

In the limit, the feeling of insecurity and the assertive will can lead to the marginalization of the historical rigor that should accompany the formation of the museum. This ends up consisting of an accumulation of images and symbols subjected to an ideological program, with the consequent play of forced inclusions, exclusion of the uncomfortable, the empire of the topic and the only refuge in the value of isolated pieces. As a specialist in museography pointed out to me, they become silent museums, hardly informing or explaining anything substantial to the visitor. They can even be vehicles for distorting images.

It is the case of Naval museum, recently renovated, whose purpose would be to expose the main lines of the maritime history of Spain. This means addressing one of the decisive components of our history, following a chronological approach. Except that the significance of a good number of exhibited pieces is obscured by the elementary didacticism of the explanatory posters, in the style that it was an “empire where the sun did not set.” The Ministry of Defense has made a notable effort to update historiography in its Military history of Spain that is not reflected in the museum rooms, loaded with dozens of portraits of sailors of unequal quality and without explanations that justify their presence and contributions.

The corporate dimension and an outdated conception of national values ​​make it difficult to understand, even at the technological level, what was the course of our naval history. However valuable and interesting the models and instruments on display are. When things went badly, in Cuba and the Philippines, the good Admiral Cervera is sent to the ceiling amid indecipherable squares of fighting (including Cavite’s, transferred to the ground). Plus a portrait of Alfonso XII who doesn’t paint anything there. Plus two torpedoes that no one launched. Instead, glory to the quixotic bombing of Méndez Núñez in El Callao. Someone who wants to hear about decisive episodes, such as the Invincible Armada or Trafalgar, will find themselves involved in decorative paintings and topical exculpations. Illustrative graphics or dioramas: zero. Understand what happened at crucial moments? Zero.

From another angle, the Museum of America share the silence with the Naval Museum. Its great reform culminated in 1994 and its orientation was influenced by the ideological design of the V Centenary, which common knowledge attributed to Alfonso Guerra. It was the great moment to highlight the fraternity between Spain and America, to insist on their common features, without stopping in a reality that so many times denied it. The terrible result was left in the shadow by the brilliance of the pieces shown, with the treasure of the quimbayas in front. But against the background of generalist cartels on power, social rank or communication, time and again we find absurdly associated with a virgin with the Aztec god skinned warriors Mochicas, Mexica and others, in hodgepodge, with the helmet of a conqueror . Nor is Mother Teresa of Calcutta missing, and nothing explains the differences between American cultures, not even before and after the conquest. Sowing of ignorance adorned with beautiful objects.

When wanting to twin awkwardly, the true link is missing: syncretism, observable in single images and on the screens. The great cultural richness of the colonization remains out of the field.

Emblem of cultural disaster: the greatest achievement of knowledge and naval exploration of the 18th, the voyages of Malaspina, are ignored both in the Naval and in America. As if in England Cook was forgotten. Strictly speaking, they are exhibitions of objects, not museums.

