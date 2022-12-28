A silent majority of car manufacturers are not interested in EVs alone

Electric driving is the future. That stands like a pole above water. Many car brands are currently busy converting their entire model range. You can get some cars with both a combustion engine and an electric motor, in other cases there are brands with a complete electric model line to it. Then there are also a number of brands that only carry electric models, such as Tesla and various Chinese newcomers.

One of the brands that is a bit behind is Toyota. The Japanese giant does have some electric models on offer and there are plans for a complete family of EVs. But according to Akio Toyoda, the silent majority is really not waiting for a future with only EVs. That reports the Wall Street Journal.

Silent majority doesn’t just want EVs

According to Akio, he is part of a silent majority who are not so optimistic about an electric future. According to Toyoda, it is much better to approach the future with a more realistic view. He focuses on various types of powertrains, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen and electric cars.

The people involved in the car industry are the silent majority. That silent majority genuinely wonders whether electric cars are good to have as the only option. But they think it’s the trend and that’s why they can’t speak freely. The correct answer is still quite unclear. We should not limit ourselves to just one option Akio Toyoda, is another old-fashioned petrolhead.

Tendency

Now we have to be honest, there is a trend going on. And no, the naturally aspirated V12 probably won’t make a comeback. In fact, the end of the combustion engine is certainly in sight. According to Akio, attitudes have changed compared to a few years ago. There are now more and more people in the car industry wondering whether EV-only is the right choice.

Hydrogen in particular is regularly mentioned. Various car brands are still interested in the technology that Elon Musk called ‘mind boggingly stupid’. Yet there are a lot of car brands that take a look, such as Stellantis.

