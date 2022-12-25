If you are one of those who hate Christmas, but love movies, this is the perfect note for you. We know: you can’t stand colored lights or Christmas dinners with the whole family and you just want to make it through the night to eat and go to sleep or do anything other than cuddle with others at 12 midnight. Therefore, if you plan to sit down and watch films on this theme at home, we present a list of 5 films that you should avoid at all costs.

Do you want your Christmas Eve not to be a ‘Nochemala’? Don’t you believe in the supposed celebration of the birth of Jesus on December 25? So, we leave you this ranking.

“My poor angel”

Synopsis: When Kevin is forgotten by his family and they go on a trip without him, he has to protect his house from two criminals who try to steal all his belongings.

“Klaus”

Synopsis: Jesper the postman lives his sad days in a town where the inhabitants do not send letters, but when he meets a toymaker named Klaus, they both embark on an unexpected adventure.

“elf”

Synopsis: When Buddy discovers that he was adopted and raised as a Santa Claus elf, he sets out for New York for Christmas in search of his true family.

“Tokyo Godfathers”

Synopsis: Three homeless people find an abandoned baby in the garbage on Christmas Eve and find themselves on the complicated mission of taking care of her and trying to find her parents.

“Spirited: The Spirit of Christmas”

Synopsis: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in the remake of Charles Dickens’ original work in a musical version about a miserable misanthrope who goes on a magical journey.