A year ago the rewards totaled 45 million dollars for the capture of Nicolás Maduro and the four high-ranking officials of his regime in Venezuela. But before long the figure doubled to $ 90 million with the incorporation of other prominent Chavista leaders and their front men, who are targeted by groups of bounty hunters.

Since then, Caracas has become a setting worthy of the Mandalorian saga. It’s an intense hotbed of fortune hunters which represents arresting 11 Venezuelans of the most wanted by the United States justice. And he who knows the incidents of the “Most wanted” is the Venezuelan criminal lawyer Alejandro Rebolledo, organized crime prevention specialist.

The first thing that stands out in his Miami office is the billboard where he hangs the photographs of the sought-after Chavistas. Images that he shared with Clarín, after a telephone interview from Caracas.

Rebolledo is also a magistrate of the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice in exile.

Mature, wanted.

-Who make up the select list of the most wanted Chavistas after the voluntary surrender of General Cliver Alcalá Cordones?

-It is headed by Nicolás Maduro with a reward of 15 million dollars and followed by Diosdado Cabello with 10 million; Tareck El Aissami with 10 million; Hugo Carvajal Barrios alias “el Pollo” with 10 million; Pedro Luis Martín Olivares with 10 million; Joselit de la Trinidad Ramírez Camacho with 5 million; Rodolfo Mcturk Mora with 5 million; Jesús Alfredo Itriago with 5 million; Eustiquio José Lugo Gómez with 5 million; Samark José López Bello with 5 million and Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez, with 5 million.

-What are they accused of?

-They are charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorism. And the rewards are for those who provide information or data leading to the arrest of those people.

-Are they all wanted by the DEA?

-There are several agencies in the United States involved in the search. But the two most important are the Drug Trafficking Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security Investigation, which have the support of the United States Department of State and Justice.

-What is your balance for a year without any capture yet?

-The various US agencies have collected a box of 90 million dollars, which is the sum of the eleven wanted, so that the bounty hunters could make visible and stimulate their capture. Those requested already have several legal proceedings open against them in various states such as New York, Florida and Texas.

Tareck El Aissami: $ 10 million. Also searched. Photo: courtesy.

-How do the bounty hunter groups act?

-Most of the wanted Chavista leaders have taken refuge in Venezuela where they live hiding in their lair. There are several groups. It is a challenge for any bounty hunter to capture them and deliver them to the US courts, in addition to the attractive profit for the price of their head. To monitor, track and track their goals they are applying all the new technology of artificial intelligence, eccentric and sophisticated.

-Like in the movies?

-About. They are security and intelligence operations that they mount permanently to track the movement of the Chavistas requested by the justice and their families. The hunters know where their relatives, wives, children go, what places they frequent and with whom they meet even in their intimate encounters with lovers and mistresses because the Chavista hierarchs love to strut, lead a luxurious life and exhibit themselves as eccentrics in the middle the greatest misery and poverty that they themselves have generated in the country.

-Has there been any attempt to capture them?

-Diosdado Cabello announced last week on his television program “Con el mazo giving” that they had arrested 9 suspicious individuals who wanted to hand him over to the DEA. But that version has not been confirmed.

$ 10 million reward for Diosdado Cabello. Photo: courtesy.

-What has been the impact for the Chavista leaders?

-That they cannot sleep because they feel watched and persecuted. The rewards have created a collective paranoia among the usurpers of the Chavista regime. They do not live safe and distrust even their own shadow. They all walk with 5 and 6 bodyguards each and others hide in the farms in the interior totally isolated.

-And why haven’t they captured them yet, what obstacles do they face?

-They face many obstacles. Venezuela has become a territory free of the Russian, Chinese, Turkish and Iranian mafias under the protection of Maduro. Transnational organized crime mafias complicate captures.

– And what has been the response of the regime?

-The Minister of the Interior and Justice, Admiral Carmen Meléndez, an ally of Cilia Flores, Maduro’s wife, has created the Special Brigade against Violence Generating Groups to protect and give security to the most wanted from the penetration of hunters.

Caracas, special

ap