Marvelous Europe has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of SILENT HOPEcoming next October 3rd. As previously anticipated this RPG will have well seven playable characters, each with their own unique fighting style. These are:

wanderer – weapon used: Sword and Shield

Warriors Weapon Used: Greatsword

Rogue – weapon used: Double Blades

Archer Weapon used: Bow

Farmer Weapon Used: Pitchfork

Fighter Weapon used: Gloves

Caster Weapon used: Stick

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that SILENT HOPE will be available in Europe on Nintendo Switch And pc. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: Marvelous Europe Street Gematsu