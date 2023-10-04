Marvelous Europe has released the launch trailer for SILENT HOPEcurrently available on Nintendo Switch and PC. As previously anticipated, the title will allow us to take on the role of seven different heroeseach with their own unique fighting style, who will have to venture into the mysterious Abyss in search of the King who stole the language properties of his population. What pushed him towards this extreme gesture?

We leave you now with the launch trailer of SILENT HOPEwishing you a good viewing as always!

SILENT HOPE – Launch Trailer

Source: Marvelous Europe