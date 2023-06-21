During Nintendo Direct of today Marvelous Europe announced the new action RPG that responds to the name of Silent Hopecoming worldwide on Nintendo Switch and PC the next October 3, 2023. The title will be available both in digital format and in a retail version at a price of €39.99.

In a wordless world, what hope is there for humanity? Silent Hope takes place in a once peaceful land silenced by the former ruler who stole the people’s speech before fleeing into the never-ending abyss known as The Abyss. Following these events, the Princess she mourned her father’s actions until she was buried by her own crystallized tears. Now, years after these events fade from her memory, seven heroes find themselves drawn towards the Princess. To free her from her glittering prison, they must brave the depths of the Abyss to find the long-lost King and reunite the royal family.

Silent Hope harks back to the isometric dungeon-crawlers of its heyday, revisited with a modern approach. Players will take on the role of seven unlikely heroes, each with their own unique weapons, fighting styles, and side-activities. After diving into the Abyss to battle enemies and gather materials, heroes can return to Base Camp to craft, cook, and rest for their next adventure. Each journey into the Abyss will be a new experience, with randomized levels ensuring that every excursion has the element of randomness, with even greater dangers lurking the further the heroes dare to venture.

Silent Hope – Announce Trailer

Source: Nintendo, Marvelous Europe