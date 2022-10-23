Silent Hill fans have begun to decode some of the secrets hidden in the new teaser for Silent Hill: Townfall.

Announced during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, the brief teaser given by No Code creative director Jon McKellan invited fans to analyze the video for clues… so they did.

Whilst there’s no doubt much more to uncover, fans have discovered that there’s a SOS signal tucked between the THY FLESH IS WEAK images, whilst a riveting thread on the game’s community subreddit has discovered text in the spectrogram when converting the trailer to an mp3.

After running it a few times at different frequencies, MilkManEx believes they’ve uncovered a message hidden within: “WHATEVER HEART THIS TOWN HAS NOW STOPPED.”



Fans also believe that at 0.33, the voice seems to say: “Wow, is that really Alessa?” which is our strongest link yet to key Silent Hill lore. Alessa is the little girl seen throughout Silent Hill during the first game and should be pretty familiar to anyone who’s played the first or third installments, or watched the original Silent Hill movie.

It also has some fans speculating that this game’s curious title, Townfall, suggests it will cover the town’s own supernatural origins – or a “town’s downfall”, if you will.

Silent Hill: Downfall – Announcement trailer.

After what feels like an eternity of leaks, Konami officially revived its long-dormant Silent Hill series with a flurry of activity earlier this week, starting with remake of horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2, which is being developed by Bloober Team for PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive.

Bloober Team – the studio behind the likes of The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Observer – has been rumored to be involved in a Silent Hill revival as far back as June last year, when it announced a partnership with Konami to create a new game . Rumors that the project would be a Silent Hill 2 remake began to coalesce following a series of leaks earlier this year.

Earlier today, we reported that Silent Hill 2 translator Jeremy Blaustein is asking Konami to credit his work on the original Silent Hill 2 game in the remake, saying “it’s the right this to do”.

Blaustein says that while he does not “expect or seek any financial compensation”, “I do strongly feel that giving me appropriate credit for my role is the right thing to do”.