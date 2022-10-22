During his show a few days ago Konami presented Silent Hill: Townfall, one of the titles that will kick off the new life of the famous survival horror franchise. In the past few hours, a secret audio message has been discovered within the game’s teaser trailer.

Indeed, during the event, the Creative Director of No Code, the team that is dealing with the development of the game, had reported that the video hid some secrets, one of which was discovered only in these hours.

MilkmanEX, a Reddit user, extracted the audio from the video, converted it to mp3 and then converted it into an image using software that generates spectrograms, discovering a secret message that appears 52 seconds into the video.

The secret message reads “Whatever heart this city had, it has stopped now.” A vague reference to the contents of the game. However, credit must be given to the developers who invested in such a complex method of creating a story for the game, even before its release.

Silent Hill: Townfall is developed by No Code and published by Annapurna, but unfortunately very little is known about the content of the game.

Stay tuned for new updates on this title.

Source: IGN.com