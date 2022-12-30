A few months have passed since the news of its classification in Korea, here we go back to talking about the mystery SILENT HILL: The Short Message not with the official announcement, but with new rumors. Thanks this time to Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committeeit is disclosed that the game would be coming to none other than on Playstation 5.

Unfortunately to date, thanks to the absence of an official announcement, we still don’t know what it could be. we wish that KONAMI may soon come to clarify.

At the time of this news, the only news announced for the series have been SILENT HILL townfall, SILENT HILL: Ascension and SILENT HILL f.

Source: Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee Street Gematsu