Silent Hill: The Short Message is receiving several negative reviews from specialized critics.

The new chapter of the iconic Konami horror series was shown during the latest PlayStation event, i.e State of Play. The title was made available, in free formatshortly after the conclusion of the same event, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is, as the name suggests, a very short, and experience can be completed in 1-2 hours. Beyond the short duration, however, critics found several problems, which led several reviewers to judge the work negatively.

At the time of writing this article, on Metacritic there were 11 reviews, with one average rating of 50/100. Of all the reviews up to now, the 18% are positiveThe 36% contrasting and the 45% negative. Among the main defects found by reviewers we find the story managementi dialogues and the chase sequences. User reviews are slightly more positive, with one average rating of 6.5.

Despite the strong criticism received, it must be specified that the aforementioned title was made as experiment by the developers, which is why it was released for free on the PlayStation 5 store.

It must be said, however, that both critics and fans don't seem too enthusiastic about it either direction that the remake of Silent Hill 2 seems to be taking. The recent gameplay trailer of the title in question, in fact, gave a lot of space to the phases of shooting and to those actionwhich has aroused concern especially among enthusiasts.

To know, however, which direction the brand will take, we will have to wait a long time since Silent Hill 2 Remake It doesn't have a release date yet.



