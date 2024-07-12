HexaDrive, the Japanese development team that recently created Silent Hill: The Short Messagewill present his new horror game soon, to be precise on July 19th: the teaser trailer that you can see below reveals it.

The video includes just fifteen seconds of mostly static sequences, specifically some shots that portray a Japanese style house where something is clearly wrong, judging by the tentacles that can be glimpsed for a few moments.

“This is the first teaser trailer of theJapanese style horror adventure coming soon from HexaDrive,” the video description reads. “In the game, we control a protagonist who wanders through an unknown world in an attempt to find a way back home.”

“To succeed in the enterprise the man will have to solve strange puzzlesavoid the attack of monstrous creatures and discover a series of hidden mysteries. The title will be playable at the HexaDrive booth at BitSummit Drift, the largest indie event in Japan, from July 19 to 21.”