HexaDrive, the Japanese development team that recently created Silent Hill: The Short Messagewill present his new horror game soon, to be precise on July 19th: the teaser trailer that you can see below reveals it.
The video includes just fifteen seconds of mostly static sequences, specifically some shots that portray a Japanese style house where something is clearly wrong, judging by the tentacles that can be glimpsed for a few moments.
“This is the first teaser trailer of theJapanese style horror adventure coming soon from HexaDrive,” the video description reads. “In the game, we control a protagonist who wanders through an unknown world in an attempt to find a way back home.”
“To succeed in the enterprise the man will have to solve strange puzzlesavoid the attack of monstrous creatures and discover a series of hidden mysteries. The title will be playable at the HexaDrive booth at BitSummit Drift, the largest indie event in Japan, from July 19 to 21.”
What to expect after The Short Message?
Silent Hill: The Short Message has achieved 2.5 million downloads and is therefore one of the a great business card for HexaDrivewhich will clearly be able to count on the numbers guaranteed by Konami’s production to best promote its new project.
For now, however, it is difficult to express judgments: the teaser trailer It’s so basic that it reveals very little about the game.so we’ll have to wait until July 19th for a more in-depth presentation, which will probably come in the form of a full trailer.
