As we have already revealed to you, the game Silent Hill: The Short Message was rated in Taiwan for PS5. This is not one of the projects officially confirmed by Konami, but it was already talked about with the code name Sakura. Now, let’s find out some additional details via a synopsis and an image of cover.

There synopsistranslated from Chinese to English with an automatic translator, reads: “Anita arrives at an abandoned apartment to meet her friend Maya and somehow wakes up to find herself trapped inside. She must escape her own fears and the monsters that hide in the corridors, discover the truth behind the trauma and try to escape before the trauma consumes his will to live.”

A another interesting detail it is related to the fact that it is content developed directly by Konami and not by an external team. We remind you that the remake of the second chapter is in production at Bloober Team (The Medium, Layers of Fear, Observer) while Silent Hill Ascension is in development at Bad Robot Games. Finally, Silent Hill f is made by NeoBards Entertainment.

According to the above, Silent Hill The Short Message should be a kind of free introductory game for another Silent Hill chapter. Among the most particular features of this would be the fact that it would also communicate with the player via messages on the smartphone. For the moment, however, it is only speculation of the leakers.

We also recall that Silent Hill 2 Remake may never arrive on Xbox, at least according to what is indicated by Microsoft.