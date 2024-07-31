Silent Hill: The Short Message Has Surpassed Three Million Downloads: Konami announced this, reiterating the success achieved by this short but intense experience based on the famous survival horror series.

Available for free exclusively on PS5The Short Message aims to bring modern themes to the screen, such as those related to the use of technology and social media, and their effects on the human mind.

The story that the game tells is that of Anita, a girl who one day receives a mysterious message from a missing friend, Maya, and decides to go to an abandoned building where numerous suicides have occurred in an attempt to understand what happened to her.

As is tradition in the Silent Hill franchise, however, it is precisely at that moment that the protagonist’s reality begins to crumble…