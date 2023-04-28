Silent Hill: The Short Message was removed from the database ofclassification body Taiwanese, immediately suggesting a cancellation. In fact, Konami has never officially announced it, so it’s difficult to define the state of play, but something behind the scenes must be in motion.

Although without the official status, Silent Hill: The Short Message had emerged from the classification agency of South Korea and from that of Taiwan, as well as from stolen material that had revealed the existence of the project.

The insider Dusk Golem reported on his removal from Taiwan on Twitter, who spoke of a possible cancellation or a postponement to a later date.

Luckily I’m not alone around bad news for fans of the Silent Hill series, as some ads for Silent Hill: Ascension have started appearing on Twitter. Intensified marketing could mean there’s news on the potential release date. As it happens, the time for summer videogame events is also approaching.