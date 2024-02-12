













According to this designer, the original purpose of creating it was for research and development. However, there was also another reason and the idea was that younger generations not familiar with the franchise could access the game in the easiest way.

That is, players could enjoy it without having any reservations. Okamoto also commented that although the series Silent Hill has a well-established popularity and has not received a new video game for over 10 years.

So although many people know this franchise, they have not actually played any of its installments. In that sense, it must be said that Konami has long forgotten the saga that is loved by many.

Fountain: Konami.

Motoi Okamoto commented yes Silent Hill: The Short Message Had it been a traditional paid title, the creative team would have had to add more conventional elements.

That in the sense of deeper and more developed game mechanics, as well as several different endings.

At least that's how this director sees things. What is true is that the wait for a new main title in the franchise was too much for many.

Before this title the most recent was Silent Hill: Downpourwhich was developed by Vatra Games and was released in 2012. On the other hand, the newest, SH: The Short Messageis a joint effort between Konami and HexaDrive.

Fountain: Konami.

It is available for free from the end of the State of Play on January 31, 2024 for PlayStation 5.

If you haven't played this title yet, the best thing you can do is download it and try for yourself what it offers.

With details by Famitsu. Apart from Silent Hill: The Short Message We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

