Despite being launched as a free playable teaser, Silent Hill: The Short Message plays a notable role in Konami's project to relaunch the series, so it is interesting to see the evaluations of the title by critics, which unfortunately do not seem to be positive, with the first votes which I am largely insufficient to demonstrate how the game did not convince.
There is no shortage of exceptions, with some positive evaluations, but the majority tends towards insufficiency, even serious in some cases, currently bringing the average rating to Metacritic on 50but with still few reviews reaching the aggregator.
First of all we refer you to our review of Silent Hill: The Short Message published on these pages in these very minutes, which contains some evaluations which are also not exactly positive on the new project.
An uncertain return
Once you have read our in-depth analysis, let's take a look at the first votes that emerged from international newspapers:
- Screen Rant – 80
- Vandal – 75
- GameSpew – 70
- GamesRadar+ – 60
- Noisy Pixels – 50
- CGMagazine – 45
- Push Square – 40
- Metro GameCentral – 40
- Hardcore Gamer – 40
- Gamespot – 30
There are around ten reviews, so still few, but the trend doesn't really seem to be positive, also considering the weight of some publications that have given the game the lowest ratings.
Silent Hill: The Short Message was presented with a trailer and launched directly by surprise during this week's State of Play, with a real shadow drops. It is a detached title, but which should begin to lay the foundations for a return of the series, which already has several projects underway.
Among these, the first to come out will probably be Silent Hill 2, but in addition to this there are also Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill f.
