If you are one of those who have been on the lookout for new information about Silent Hill: The Short Message We have excellent news for you. Apparently the synopsis of this game, as well as an image of it, managed to leak.

That’s right, we have details for you about this new installment of the Konami series. The source of the information is Taiwan’s game rating entity, which of course is very reliable.

Regarding the illustration, it shows a scene reminiscent of a previous leak, project sakura. What can be seen is a sinister-looking room with certain words written on its walls.

The fact is that these give the impression of being post-it type notes. Too bad there is no visible enemy in this design. Something that confirms once the file of this title is that the developer is Konami directly.

So it is not a project entrusted to another company, as are the cases of Silent Hill: Ascension (Bad Robot Productions and other companies) and Silent Hill: Townfall (No code).

Based on this Silent Hill: The Short Message it could be the next main installment in the series. However, it is better that Konami itself make the respective announcement. What is clear is that there are many projects related to the saga at this time.

BONUS, the link is shoddy, but just search Silent Hill in their database and its the newest entry, still up if you search it: https://t.co/5rcMb39OnC Konami themselves are the dev, I’m REALLY happy this is coming out. As I’ve said before, I like the story on paper of this game. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 30, 2022

What is the story of Silent Hill: The Short Message about?

the synopsis of Silent Hill: The Short Message mentions Anita, one of the characters, who arrives at an abandoned apartment to meet her friend Maya.

Something unexpected happens and he ends up waking up in this place. The problem is that she is now trapped in more ways than one. She must escape her own fears of hers and the monsters that swarm through the corridors that comprise this building.

But it is not the only thing he must do, but also discover the truth behind the events that led to his ending up in prison. However, he has to hurry.

All because the very trauma he suffered is capable of consuming his will to live. As can be seen, the approach to the game sounds very interesting and in line with what can be expected from silent hill. But we have to wait for official details.

