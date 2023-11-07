Silent Hill: The Short Messagethe project linked to the Konami series not yet officially announced, will talk about topics such as suicide And self-harm: this is revealed by the classification of the game at the ACB, Australian Classification Board.

You may recall that the synopsis and cover image for Silent Hill: The Short Message surfaced last year. Well, according to current information, the game will be set in Germany and will tell of a girl, Anita, intent on exploring an apartment building to find out what happened to her friend.

The ACB report states that The Short Message will include “strong themes of suicide, horrific violence and foul language”, and will feature acts of self-harm from a first-person perspective, as well as sequences featuring a character take his own life by jumping from a roof.

“In the game, cutscenes depicting self-harm and suicide are followed by black screens with white text they encourage players to seek treatment and help if they are at risk of self-harm and suicide, and to offer support if they see people around them in difficulty,” the report reads.