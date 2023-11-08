New details regarding the plot of SILENT HILL: The Short Messagethe new episode of the saga not yet announced by KONAMI officially, they were leaked via the Australian Classification Board and the annual report for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of the Classification Review Board.

Below we include these details translated into Italian, but we warn you of the high spoiler content. Don’t continue if you don’t want to ruin the surprise, but also if you are sensitive to issues relating to suicide.

SILENT HILL: The Short Message – The description of the game

Themes heavy on suicide, horrific violence and foul language – an exploration-based psychological horror title where players control characters in a building called The Villa in modern-day Germany.

The player takes on the role of a young woman, Anita, who must explore the Villa firsthand to collect clues and discover what happened to her friend. Anita explores the bathroom environment which features a tub filled with bloody water, blood-stained tiles and the razor blade on a bloody sink. Examining the razor, Anita experiences a flashback.

In a first-person cutscene, a voice is heard shouting: “It’s all your fault! Bad things happen because of you!” and a hand holding the razor enters the frame. The character’s left arm enters the frame, with clear horizontal scars on the wrist. The scene cuts to a black screen before the razor makes contact with the character’s wrist. The next shot features an image of the character’s left arm with old and new scars.

In a cutscene told through a mix of first- and third-person camera shots, the player-controlled character stands on the edge of the building’s roof, looking down. It is implied that Maya committed suicide by jumping from the ledge. The character, in an anguished state of mind, speculates that she will never be comparable to Maya. Echoes of her mother’s abuse can be heard in the background as Anita prepares to jump and says: “Maybe I can be like her… Here…”.

In a scene shown in first person, his feet are seen near the edge of the ledge before, when switching to third person, he breaks away and begins to fall. Throughout the game, cutscenes depicting self-harm and suicide are followed by black screens with white text that encourage players to seek treatment and help if they are at risk of self-harm and suicide, and to offer support if they see people around them in difficulty.

In the Classification Board’s view, in-game depictions of suicide and self-harm occur within the broader context of a discourse that explores mental health issues and encourages players to seek help or offer support to those who have it. need. For this reason, the impact of the representations is not excessive and can be included in the MA 15+ classification.

Source: Australian Classification Board Street Gematsu