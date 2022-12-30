Silent Hill: The Short Message it was again classified to Taiwanbut this time with the indication of the platform, PS5. As we know, this is not one of the projects officially announced by Konami for the return of the franchise.

The well-known leaker Dusk Golem has declared that it would be a free game that acts as a teaser for one of the titles already presented to the public, a bit like what happened in the past with Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes compared to the experience of The Phantom Pain .

In October Konami announced the remake of Silent Hill 2, but also the interactive TV series Silent Hill: Ascension, the Annapurna project and No Code Silent Hill: Townfall and finally the mysterious Silent Hill f: four productions for the relaunch of the series horror.

If indeed Silent Hill: The Short Message will turn out to be some sort of playable teaser, we imagine that the timing for the publication of these games they will be long enough, and in fact at the moment they are not there yet launch windows officers.

While waiting to find out more, maybe take a look at our special on the future of Silent Hill.