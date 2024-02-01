Silent Hill: The Short Messagethe free game launched by surprise during the latest State of Play, is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by IGN which contains i first 26 minutes of the adventure produced by Konami.
The publisher explained on the pages of the PlayStation Blog that The Short Message is one of the projects linked to the relaunch of Silent Hill, born as an experiment in order to test different and more current topics, such as those related to the use of smartphones and social networks.
“We looked at how today's kids communicate online and via smartphones and thought about the role they could take on in a psychological horror film,” wrote producer Motoi Okamoto.
“For example, a scary thing that happens on social media is the fact that insignificant comments, if published by a mass of people, can create an overwhelming wave of hatred capable of destroying us.”
A different but equally disturbing horror
“Life under this shadow becomes more complex and difficult to bear every day, leading people to suffer more and more,” Okamoto continued. “This is especially true for people who feel isolated from society, who are subjected to slurs and insults on the internet and who have to endure bullying and marginalization at school. These are young people who find themselves having to struggle with a variety of problems .”
“We decided to base the story on young characters. People who feel lost and suffering, for whom even a small setback can be enough to fall into an even more distressing and profound spiral. At the same time, however, even the most small gesture of affection can make them smile again. This makes the game a message from us to all those who live with this kind of pain.”
#Silent #Hill #Short #Message #gameplay #video #minutes
Leave a Reply