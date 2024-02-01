Silent Hill: The Short Messagethe free game launched by surprise during the latest State of Play, is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by IGN which contains i first 26 minutes of the adventure produced by Konami.

The publisher explained on the pages of the PlayStation Blog that The Short Message is one of the projects linked to the relaunch of Silent Hill, born as an experiment in order to test different and more current topics, such as those related to the use of smartphones and social networks.

“We looked at how today's kids communicate online and via smartphones and thought about the role they could take on in a psychological horror film,” wrote producer Motoi Okamoto.

“For example, a scary thing that happens on social media is the fact that insignificant comments, if published by a mass of people, can create an overwhelming wave of hatred capable of destroying us.”