Konami launched a new website dedicated to silent Hillfurther revealing that the October 19, 2022 important news will arrive on the future of the franchise. The website was announced along with a tweet, which you can find below:

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENT HILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa – Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

After several years of silence Konami finally decided to take the series back in hand, thus giving fans a ray of hope after the franchise seemed to be definitively dead. Silent Hill: Downpour was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, and for the past ten years the series has gone into oblivion as another famous Konami franchise, namely Metal Gear Solid.

We currently do not know what the upcoming announcement will be related to, but it is very likely that it is the much talked about remake of Silent Hill 2. Twitter user Andrew Marmo, a few weeks ago, shared leaked images of the aforementioned remake. These images, the authenticity of which has been confirmed by the insider Dusk Golem, show that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will have an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective similar to the recent remakes of Resident Evil.