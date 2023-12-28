This comes after Silent Hill: Townfall developer No Code announced that we will receive an update on the development status of their title in 2024. It's unclear how much longer we'll have to wait, but perhaps the update will arrive in the early months of 2024. year.

The producer of the series Hajime Okamoto told Japanese publication 4Gamer.net what fans can expect updates on future Silent Hill games in 2024 and asked fans to remain patient and wait a little longer for news.

The Silent Hill projects

Silent Hill: Townfall

Silent Hill: Townfall is not the only game in development for the saga, as we well know. Konami could update us on the remake of Silent Hill 2which should be the most advanced project and which, according to rumors, would be arriving in a few months.

Then there is also Silent Hill f in production, a mysterious game of which we have only seen a short trailer at the moment. Unfortunately, we don't know how much more we will be able to find out about it.

