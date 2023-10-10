L’Nurse of Silent Hill is the latest, disturbing one cosplay realized by Kalinka Foxwho decided to pay homage to Konami’s classic survival horror when Halloween is now just a few days away.

It’s about a very particular interpretationwhich recalls the gold tones seen in Homecoming and is striking for the quality of the mask and accessories, including the small but lethal serrated knife that the Russian model holds for the occasion.

As we reported a few days ago, the release date of the Silent Hill 2 remake could be announced soon and just like Kalinka we can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of the saga again.