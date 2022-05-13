In the last few hours it has emerged on Twitter a leak relating to what appears to be the next game in the series of SILENT HILL. The well-known lekaer DuskGolem (now known as AestheticGamer), which in the past disclosed information about CAPCOM later proved to be true, it was blocked immediately after sharing screenshots and the user was forced to remove the photos to avoid the ban. What makes you think is the fact that the screens were removed quickly enough, that something is actually moving? The user also reported some keywords in the post such as “Anyta and Maya” And “SMS messages“, Probable hints to the plot and mechanics of the title.

The series has been swinging in mystery for years now since the cancellation of the famous SILENT HILLS from Hideo Kojima, but for some time there has been talk of a relaunch of the saga which apparently seems increasingly tangible. We therefore look forward to further updates. Below we can see the images released and then removed by DuskGolem.

Source: AestheticGamer Street DualShockers, IGN