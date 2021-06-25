It has been several months since Keiichiro Toyama, creator of silent Hill, has spread more details on his next videogame project, mainly revealing that the new game in the pipeline would be a horror.

Fortunately, in the past few hours Kazunobu Sato, founder, producer and COO of Bokeh Game Studio, has returned to talk about the new title, focusing not only on its development phase but also revealing some unpublished details of the project.

According to what emerged from the substantial interview by the well-known videogame developer, which you can easily retrieve on the cover of the article, the next horror title (in progress with Toyama) it will be really terrible for the players, since will aim to disturb users’ minds.

This element, according to Sato, would be due to the fact that the gameplay of the new project in the pipeline “will force“ players to make choices, is each of these will involve a sacrifice.

But that is not all. According to the words of the COO of Bokeh Game Studio, the number of offers to be made will increase considerably with the continuation of our journey, making each choice even more painful and mentally stressful.

Furthermore, during the long interview Kazunobu Sato also expressed himself on the management of software house funds (in order to create a good quality video game) and focused on his first meeting with Toyama and how he himself is a fan of the saga. of silent Hill.

Waiting to find out more details on the new project in progress (still in the initial stages of development), we point out that the next game from the creator of silent Hill it should be a Cross-platform action-adventure horror title with an Asian setting, with the aim of “create an experience that can be widely enjoyed by a wide range of people“, With expected to be released by the end of 2023.

It is unclear whether the project in question is tied in some way to the historic franchise of Konami, or if we are faced with a totally new IP, but the aspiration of Keiichiro Toyama is to create very long-lived games, which can be enjoyed even in 10 or even 20 years.

According to what has emerged in recent months, it seems that many of the former members of the designer’s Japan Studio team followed him to Bokeh Game Studio, before the closure of the SIE studio.