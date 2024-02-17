It is a very fascinating book, including references to real news events and the cultural elements that influenced the themes of the game, as well as the examination of the personalities that made up the development team, which as the title should make clear, found itself to develop a horror film almost by accident, chasing the success of Capcom's Resident Evil series.

It will be released in all the best bookstores on March 1, 2024.” Keiichiro. The true story of the team of outcasts who invented Silent Hill ” by Fabio Di Felice, a text that tells the story of the development of Konami's famous horror, with direct testimonies from the team and many interesting behind-the-scenes stories.

For fans of the genre

The complete cover of the book

In short, if you want to know more about the origins of this very important series, while waiting for the arrival of Silent Hill 2: Remake, it is a more than recommended read.



Keiichiro (direct reference to the name of the author of Silent Hill, Keiichiro Toyiama) attempts to answer the question: “how did such an unlikely group of creatives create one of the most beloved franchises by horror fans?” Then explaining that “To understand it you have to go through thirty tumultuous years inhabited by aliens, terrorists, ghosts and apocalypses. You have to go back to being children with them, put on shorts and run through the sultry Japanese summers in search of UFOs, browse through the pages of oriental authors more controversial and staying up late watching American horror films on TV.”

It is fair to point out that the author of the news, a certain Simone Tagliaferri, wrote the afterword to the book, but that he does not earn anything from its sale. The preface was instead written by the developer Chris Darrillknown for the Remothered series.