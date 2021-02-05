Last night, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka set fan hopes ablaze with a teasing video interview given to YouTube channel AlHub.

Discussing the fact he was working on a new project due to be announced this summer, Yamaoka said: “I think it’s the one you’re hoping to hear about.”

Now, the interview has suddenly been made unavailable to watch and AlHub has issued a statement regarding its disappearance.

“We thank you for your support which contributed to the spread of the interview that we published yesterday with Akira Yamaoka around the world,” AlHub wrote.

“We were asked to remove the clip, and it has been removed. We apologize and stay tuned for the next interviews [sic]. “

AlHub does not mention who asked for the interview to be removed – Silent Hill publisher Konami, or another company – though Eurogamer has contacted both for comment.

Yamaoka has a career spanning dozens of games – from Contra to World of Tanks, and The Medium to Lollipop Chainsaw – but it’s his work on Silent Hill for which he is best known.

The composer has contributed to nearly every game in the series, beginning with the original Silent Hill on PS1 in 1999 up to its most recent official entry (not counting PT) in 2012. Yamaoka was also involved in those Silent Hill movies, too.

For years, Silent Hill fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a fresh game in the series – and despite persistent fan gossip and internet speculation, nothing has ever materialized. Until now, perhaps.