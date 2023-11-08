













The body in charge of game classifications in Australia has a section dedicated to Silent Hill: The Short Message. Thanks to this we know the themes that the game will address as well as a little of its history. It seems that the action will leave the ghostly town to go to Germany.

The game description says that we will take control of a woman named Anita. She will investigate an apartment in Germany to get answers about what happened to her friend. The rating also indicates that there will be suicide scenes that players will experience in first and third person.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Silent Hill: The Short Message appears classified. In 2022 a classification for the same appeared in South Korea. However, it is still a question why Konami does not reveal it officially. Although his appearance in Australia could mean that we will soon know more about him.

What other projects does Silent Hill have?

The series is currently airing Silent Hill: Ascension which was one of the projects that Konami announced. It is an interactive series where viewers can decide what happens next. Although its reception was negative due to its use of microtransactions.

Source: Bloober Team – Konami

Fans are also waiting for the remake of the second installment that will come from Bloober Team. Two other games announced were one simply known as F and another call Townsfallhowever the details of both are scarce. Which of these projects are you most looking forward to?

