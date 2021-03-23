There have long been rumors about the return of Silent Hill. Especially with a new game for him PS5, and that it would be exclusive.

However, in recent times it has been managed that in reality there would be two, but Konami he is almost completely silent. The only thing the company has said is that it is not working on the return of the series.

At least not yet. But that does not mean that it has stopped taking advantage of it in other ways.

Many gamers miss Silent Hill

What do we mean exactly? What happens is that this publisher and developer seems to take advantage of Silent Hill for collaborations.

Not only in their own games, as is the case with Super Bomberman R (where there is a suit of Pyramid head), but in other studies.

One of the most recent cases is that of Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals, creation of Glowstick Entertainment. It is a multiplayer title.

Konami would be working on two Silent Hill games and one would be exclusive to PS5

Technically, it’s a party-type title or party with modes for several participants. In this one the players take the role of monsters or mortals of the universe of this title.

Everyone fights for pieces of souls through nightmare mazes. However, on some occasions the dimensions collide with each other, and characters and creatures appear that come from others. As you surely guessed, now it is the turn of Silent Hill.

Will return as a collaboration in Dark Deception

It will be from tomorrow, March 23, that a collaboration of Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals with this franchise of Konami.

This includes beings like Pyramid head, Nurse Y Robbie The Rabbit, but also to Heather Mason Y Cybil bennet. They will be available thanks to this downloadable content. At the moment this DLC is priceless, but it may have the same price as Monstrumwhat is it worth $ 67.99 pesos.

Anyway, Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals it is a game with a very affordable cost. It only costs $ 113.99 pesos in Steam. So the final value of this content of Silent Hill it won’t be very expensive.

In June of last year, a collaboration between the franchise with the game attracted a lot of attention. Dead by daylight of Behavior Interactive. When will he deign Konami to please the fans? There is nothing left but to be patient.

Source.



