If you’re missing Silent Hill, finally, here’s some good news: you can return to its foggy streets, creepy nurses and Pyramid Heads tomorrow, via the new and officially-licensed Silent Hill DLC for multiplayer indie Steam horror game Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals.

We briefly heard about this crossover back in January, though now we know when it arrives, and can actually see how it all looks. Here’s a gameplay trailer:

This isn’t the first time Konami has let its long-lost survival horror franchise appear in other games. A year ago, Silent Hill similarly popped up in asymmetrical horror Dead by Daylight, where Pyramid Head became a playable character.

Konami seems keen to keep Silent Hill ticking over, though when might we hear about a return for the franchise proper? Last month, Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka set fan hearts fluttering with a teasing video interview that was then abruptly pulled offline.

Before his remarks were officially airbrushed off of the internet, Yamaoka had said he was working on something to be announced this summer – something which Silent Hill fans had been “hoping to hear about”. Silent Hill, we have mist you.