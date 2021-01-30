Fans have been waiting for years the news that Silent Hill returns. However Konami seems to be concerned about other problems and projects, apparently leaving the saga in oblivion, although from time to time it brings out collaborations, like the last one with Dead by Deadlight, and has done it again with the new announcement. It is a DLC for the video game Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals, a title released in 2018.

Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals is a multiplayer experience in the first person in which players take on the role of different characters from the Dark Deception universe. This is, in short, an ad on the opposite side of what many users would have liked. All in all, it does not stop showing that Konami knows that fans want to know about one of its most important saga.

Silent Hill returns but not in the way you expected

It is true, Silent Hill Returns, but perhaps in a disappointing way. It is not the first time that we find ourselves in such a situation at the hands of a Konami that has its attention focused on other matters. Last year, without going any further, in May the return of the Silent Hill series in DLC form for Dead by Deadlight. One that featured Pyramid Head as a killer, and Cheryl Mason as a survivor. When it comes to video games in the series, we haven’t had much fortune in the last decade either.

Silent Hill Downpour is a game much loved among many fans of the franchiseHowever, it was received with some skepticism by many others, and almost all agree that it is a video game quite far from the standards of the series. Less fortunate were other episodes like the mediocre Silent Hill Book of Memories. There is also the story that the game that Hideo Kojima directed in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro was canceled by Konami after showing a promising demo called PT For now there is nothing more to say, only yes, Silent Hill returns, but not from the way you expected.