The one who spoke about it was Motoi Okamoto, who is the head producer of the franchise. His comments come from an article in Famitsu magazine, where he and other creatives shared their plans for this year.

Okamoto commented that for 2024 his keyword is 'deliver' and revealed that Konami intends to 'build' the series both with video games and other types of initiatives.

In the case of the latter, the interactive transmission of Silent Hill Ascension which took place in November 2023. This is an example of the alternative ways that the company is devising to draw attention to the franchise. There is a lot on the way.

Since October 2022, three new video games and two initiatives beyond this entertainment medium have gone into production.

First Silent Hill Fwhich is developed by Neobards Entertainment and whose story comes from Ryukishi07, from the novel series When They Cry.

The second is the remake of the second main installment of the series and by Bloober Team for PS5 and PC with the participation of the artist Masahiro Ito and the composer Akira Yamaoka.

And the third is Silent Hill: Townfall, a development by Annapurna Interactive and No Code. Based on Motoi Okamoto's comments, it can be expected that one of these three titles will be released in 2024.

Another project related to the franchise and that has nothing to do with video games is its new live-action film.

So it is clear that the future of the series, at least in the coming years, is assured. But what remains to be known are the departure dates.

