silent Hill could receive interesting news in the next few hoursperhaps even today, to listen to a sibylline message published by the well-known Dusk Golem leaker on Twitter, in which he sows obvious references to the games announced with the possibility that something can be seen within a day.

It’s basically a continuation of the rumors he had already raised over the weekend, when he hinted that trailers for Silent Hill 2 Remake, Townfall and Ascension could be on the way. It remains difficult to understand which ones he is referring to among the various games announced by Konami, but the leaker seems to be convinced that something is about to be shown.

“That hill is really quiet now, huh?” It reads in the new message published by Dusk Golem. “It would be a shame if we didn’t climb it from dusk to dawn to get a better view! And while this hike might take us a few hours, it would still be less than an half day walk on foot”.

Obviously it’s some kind of “coded message” but the reference seems to be something new to see regarding Silent Hill, perhaps some trailer arriving in a few hours, probably by today. At this point we wait and see what will emerge during the day, remembering that the projects announced by Konami are many: Silent Hill 2 Remake by Bloober Team, Silent Hill Townfall by No Code Studios and Silent Hill f by NeoBards Entertainment.