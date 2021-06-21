silent Hill or Abandoned? The question becomes more and more mysterious and crazy, so much so that Blue Box Game Studios has announced that it wants to organize a livestream to answer user questions.

We talked a few days ago about Hideo Kojima’s crazy theory about Abandoned and Silent Hill, but we will have to wait a little longer to finally know the truth about this funny story.

“We want to answer the rumors one last time: we are a small independent development team, with real people working,” wrote Blue Box. “We are making an exciting game.”

“We want to organize a Q&A-style livestream where you can ask us all the questions you want to clear up any kind of confusion and rumor. All we want is to set expectations.”

It goes without saying that the followers of the team also responded to this new post in the usual condescending way, without hiding in any way their belief that behind this study that came out of nowhere there is actually Hideo Kojima.