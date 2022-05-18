Konami has announced the return of silent Hillor rather it official skateboard inspired by the fourth chapter of the famous survival horror series, available (still briefly, eh!) on the online shop of the Japanese publisher.

The communication of the company has obviously startled quite a lot of people, given that for days there has been insistence on a remake, a small game and a new chapter of Silent Hill, but there is still one missing confirmation.

The fact that Konami continues to successfully sell the merchandising linked to this intellectual property is certainly a good sign, but the expectation against a reveal it is becoming spasmodic and there are no certainties about when and how it will happen.

A few days ago the well-known leaker DuskGolem published some images of one of the Silent Hill games in development, which it is rumored to be the one directed by Hideo Kojimaand that was enough to re-launch the rumors about the project.

Added to this were the rumors about the remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team, which, however, did not comment, giving us an appointment at a future presentation.