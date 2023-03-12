Bloober Team will deal with other remakes of silent Hill in the future, after completing work on the remake of the second chapter? The CEO, Piotr Babieno, has confirmed that Konami is interested in discussing with the studio, so the possibility exists.

IGN USA recently spoke with Babieno at DICE Summit 2023 about the studio’s work on the Silent Hill 2 remake and what it could do next as it enters its next “phase” as a horror developer. During the interview, IGN asked Babieno if Bloober will be working on other Silent Hill games in the future.

Babieno responded by saying that Konami is “interested in conversing with Bloober” and that, even if the team’s focus is currently on Silent Hill 2, ‘he’s not going to say no.’

Obviously this is not a confirmation that the team is already working on a new Silent Hill or that new remakes will come in the future, but it only confirms that Konami and Bloober Team are talking about the topic.

Silent Hill is making a comeback in a big way with so many different projects, so it wouldn’t be strange if Konami were interested in greenlighting other remakes as well. Recall that Silent Hill fe Silent Hill Townfall are also in development.