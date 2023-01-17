In a recent interview with IGN USA, Motoi Okamoto, producer of Konami, spoke about the goals and plans of the publisher regarding the franchise of silent Hillemphasizing how he is still interested in receiving proposed by developers who want to work on the IP, despite the numerous Silent Hill projects already in the works.

Okamoto told IGN, “We can’t do much ourselves, which means we have to work with many different indie creators if we want to make a lot of different Silent Hill. That’s why we’ve moved to partner with people around the world who want to make Silent Hill games and we’ve reached out to Bloober Team, as well as Anapurna Interactive and No Code.”

“Unfortunately there are some projects that have never managed to get off the ground. However, I believe that the number of projects that we have will continue to grow. The fact that we were reviving Silent Hill was a secret up until now, so we couldn’t exactly go out and yell, ‘Hey, everyone! Bring us your Silent Hill plans!” Now we can, so if creators from around the world who love Silent Hill bring us their plans, I promise to look into them all. We’re listening.”

Recall that at the moment various products are under developmenti.e. Silent Hill 2 Remake by Bloober Team (Observer, Layers of Fear, The Medium), Silent Hill: Townfall by No Code and Silent Hill f by Neobards entertainment. Also in production is Silent Hill: Ascension, an “interactive streaming series” from Genvid Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, Behavior Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment.

Furthermore, there would be three other projects not yet announced according to a well-known leaker.

Still speaking of official information, Konami also said that the protagonist was deliberately aged compared to the original.