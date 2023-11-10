We read the message: “The “Silent Production Team” is recruiting artists, planners, engineers and project managers. Join us to contribute to this work, which has many fans even at abroad ! An opportunity to work on game production in a cutting-edge development environment.”

Konami launched the Silent Production Team an internal studio that will deal with the famous horror series silent Hill . The news was learned from what appears to be a real job announcement, published on the company’s official social channels.

Other details

Is a new Silent Hill from Konami on the way?

Reading the job advertisements, you can get more information from the included FAQs. For example, in the description of the offices, there is mention of the presence of high-end PCs capable of running triple-A games and the Unreal Engine. The detail is underlined because we are talking about playing competitor titles for research purposes.

In reality there is no specific mention of games in development, but we imagine that there is at least one in the works, considering the context and considering that it is specified several times that it is aimed at a global audience. So we can assume that Konami is working on a Silent Hill internally, using the Unreal Engine to make it move.