To celebrate the announcement of the new ones silent Hillwith Remake of the second chapter, what’s better than a cosplay from Pyramid Head, together with the nurses, made by Jessica Nigri, the queen of the cosplayer, together with some of her friends? Nothing, in fact. So watch it.

Incidentally, Nigri’s friends are cosplayer Emily Something, kqueentsun on TikTok, Rolyatistaylor And Darshelle Stevens. As you can see from the video, theirs was an impeccable job, both in the costumes and in the interpretation of the nurses, of which the cosplayers exactly replicated the movements seen in the game. They are so convincing that it is hard to tell if they are real people or real characters.

Of course, Nigri’s Pyramid Head costume is also splendid, as always she created the design herself and sewed everything together with the usual skill. How can we not appreciate such a refined and playful work?

After all, it is right to celebrate the return of the Silent Hill franchise, with three titles all very promising, albeit for different reasons.