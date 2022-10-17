Now it’s official: the silent Hill is coming back! After numerous rumors, Konami has decided that it will reveal the future of the series very soon.

When? This Wednesday 19th October at 11pm Italian time on the occasion of the Silent Hill Transmission event.

Konami recently posted a tweet to announce the event, however there is not much information on the upcoming Silent Hill.

Together with the tweet Konami shared a link that refers to the site dedicated to the series, where all the main Silent Hill are present. This suggests that announcements about the next title for PC and console should arrive during the course of the event.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENT HILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa – Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022



Finally we will soon discover the future of the beloved horror series and we just have to wait until this Wednesday to find out more.

How about? Will you be following the Konami event?

Source: Twitter.