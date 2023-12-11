Last week was full of emotions due to the celebration of The Game Awards, which has revealed interesting things to us like the first trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe DLC reveal for god of war and until the release date of new content for Final Fantasy XVI. However, what caught the most attention at the event was the confirmation of the name of the ongoing project Hideo Kojima in addition to Death Stranding 2we talk about O.D..

For many people the trailer has been quite confusing, this is due to the fact that we have a person speaking and making gestures that are very clear to us, but those who have taken the time to check everything frame by frame, discovered a hidden message within the video . The most striking thing is that this could be a direct reference to neither more nor less than the saga of Konami which is having a renaissance through many products, i.e. Silent Hill.

When the actor Udo Kier eWhile making the different gestures, you can see the silhouettes of Japanese-style letters, these spell “Atami”, which is a city in the country located in the prefecture of Shizuoka. The kanji spelling of Shizuoka is 静岡, and when separated into individual kanji, 静 means “calm,” “quiet,” or “quiet,” and 岡 means “hill.”

Here are the pictures captured:

It was discovered that during the OD trailer, some letters appear during the frames. They form the word Atami, which is a city in Shizuoka, in JP is 静岡 Separating the kanjis and pasting their literal translation, we have:

静: quiet, quiet (silent, quiet)

岡: hill pic.twitter.com/e47ESzlokM — Central Xbox (@centralxboxbr) December 11, 2023

This could clearly be a reference to Silent Hill, and this may be due to the fact that at the time Kojima was directing a game in the franchise subtitled as P.T.which was basically canceled the same year as its announcement due to the resignation of the creator of Metal Gear Solid to Konami. After that, the project was never taken up again, and the only thing we have today is confirmation of the remake of the classic PS2but that discarded job is likely to never happen.

As soon as O.D., not much is known about it yet. Only it is confirmed only for platforms Xbox.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It definitely would have been interesting to stay in a world where Kojima was still at Konami, maybe then we would have the game that never came out. Although in exchange, it is possible that Death Stranding would not exist, unless they had turned it into an MGS.