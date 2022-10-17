Konami updated its social channels to announce the return of silent Hill. More precisely, the next October 19 a direct call will be held “Silent Hill Transmission“At 23:00Italian time, on the official website Konami.com.

The announcement on Twitter was also shared by the monster designer of the series Masahiro Ito and by the famous composer Akira Yamaoka. During this live broadcast the announcement of Silent Hill: The Short Messagethe classification of which was leaked via the Korean rating board.

Source: Konami Street Gematsu