For years, fans have been asking for the return of silent Hillhistorical horror series with license plate Konami. For a while it also came close, with that PT of Hideo Kojima who perhaps put the tombstone between him and the publisher. Abandoned has also been rumored but better postpone.

We went from one extreme to another though: as Jeff Grubb leaked previously, VGC confirmed rumors that Silent Hill is in the pipeline but with three different iterations. It starts from a remake of the second chapter, the most appreciated by fans, which will propose new assets, AI and new multiple endings in the works at Bloober Team, the authors of The Medium.

Considering that this title is very inspired by Silent Hill, this is not surprising but what it would succeed is the chapter in development at Annapurna even if there is still nothing 100% confirmed. Finally, there is also an official chapter linked to the main storyline, which should be in development by a Japanese team (Kojima Productions?).

These rumors have been chasing each other for a while now and at the Summer Game Fest there is a big chance to discover something concrete.

Source: VGC