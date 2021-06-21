Konami has presented new merchandising of the most curious when everyone talks about a possible new Silent Hill.

Silent Hill has been on everyone’s lips for a few weeks due to the speculation surrounding the mysterious Abandoned project; a game that many fans take for granted with crazy theories that it is a new Silent Hill led by Hideo Kojima. Konami herself has helped stoke these rumors for a few hours with the announcement of new merchandising based on the saga; and now we have known that they are skateboards that you can already buy from the official website.

As you can see below, the tables are decorated with a couple of different designs of the mythical nurses, classic and popular enemies of the saga Konami survival horror, while welcoming to Brookhaven Hospital and are available in multiple colors: yellow, blue, and pink.

Fans were expecting a Silent Hill ad and it’s been a skateboardThe Konami store newsletter also hints that other more conventional merchandising products such as hats, t-shirts or sweatshirts will appear in the near future, but we will have to wait for more information from the company. Konami Official Store in the future. For now, if you are interested in Silent Hill-inspired skateboards, either because of collecting or wanting to succeed in the parks, you can pre-buy them from June 23rd.

It is very curious, in any case, everything related to Silent Hill during the last weeks. Beyond his name becoming a trend when there is fog, he has been on everyone’s lips for the aforementioned rumors about the game of Blue Box Studios. In a very short time we will have doubts, since the presentation of Abandoned is scheduled for this Friday if there are no more delays.

