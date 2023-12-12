silent Hill is in the hearts of many gamers, especially lovers of the horror and survival horror genre: this time they noticed some references to the game, but in a trailer, namely that of ODthe new videogame production by Hideo Kojima.

The trailer of the game, probably an Xbox exclusive, was presented for the first time at the TGA, and shows three well-known actors of the big screen, Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer And Udo Kier.

The actors were shot with a close-up against a black, aseptic background, where they simply repeat a sentence apparently without logical sense: «the hungry purple dinosaur ate the kind, zingy fox, the jabbering crab and the mad whale, and started vending and quacking».

By carefully observing the trailer frame by frame, and specifically during the sequence in which Udo Kier is framed in the foreground, one can notice some letters appear for a few seconds inside the actor's mouth, to form the word ATAMI.

After some research, fans discovered that Atami is a Japanese city in the prefecture of Shizuokaand the word Shizuoka is composed of two kanji, which can be translated as “Calm, silent” And “hill“.

Does it remind you of anything? Obviously the connection with Silent Hill is immediate, especially considering that in 2014 Hideo Kojima worked on PTan interactive teaser that was supposed to introduce gamers to the new chapter of the Silent Hill saga, named after Silent Hills. This was developed by Kojima Production and produced by Konami exclusively for PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately the game never saw the light of day, the project was cancelled and the playable teaser was even removed from the store, causing quite a bit of criticism from fans now intrigued by the fleeting glimpse of what could have been Kojima's first horror.

Not only the new project seems to be an innovation in the videogame field as it will be designed and developed using the technology of cloud gamingbut moreover it seems to resume what was Kojima's original idea, that is to develop a spiritual sequel for the saga of Silent Hill.