Using Unreal Engine 5 of Epic Games, a group of developers has created a remake fan made of the first historical chapter of silent Hill.

The titles belonging to the series silent Hill of Konami are considered some of the greatest horror games of all time, especially the first three chapters. Leaning heavily on psychological horror, silent Hill has withstood the test of time mainly thanks toiconic fog that made the franchise famous.

The first game of silent Hill, released in 1999 for the first PlayStation, used real-time rendering of grisly three-dimensional environments. Although the system hardware limited the game, silent Hill used the grainy graphics to its advantage, in addition to the aforementioned fog which was also used to load the game map in real time without this process being explicit in the eyes of the players.

Although fans have been clamoring for a remake of the first chapter (or a continuation of the series) for years now, Konami in this sense it seems to be unwilling to satisfy the requests of its users in the current state of affairs. Fortunately, however, a group of developers called Codeless Studio took it upon themselves to reinvent the former silent Hill with a modern game engine, namely the Unreal Engine 5.

On January 9, Codeless Studio uploaded a four and a half minute video showing their remake of silent Hill. The video follows the first few minutes of the original game, as Harry Mason cautiously walks through the fog in a desperate search for his daughter.

Although the video shows pre-alpha game footage, the characters and the environment already seem particularly cared for. Also using fog to obscure distant buildings, the remake retains the same feeling of growing unease that made the original so iconic.

Unfortunately, the video ends just before the game’s first action scene. We will have to wait and see how Codeless Studio takes the project forward to see more details. In the meantime, if you have any interest in this fan made remake of silent Hill, we recommend that you take a look at the video published by the development team that you can find at the top of the article.