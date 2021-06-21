E3 2021 and the Summer Game Fest have ended and one game above all seems to be at the center of attention: silent Hill.

At the moment there is still nothing official about Silent Hill but fans of Hideo Kojima they are convinced that Abandoned is actually the new title in the horror series. And while the rumors follow each other, Konami enters the scene to announce the new merchandise dedicated to the beloved series.

“Something evil is coming to our store next week“Konami’s Twitter account reads. The announcement continues to confirm that the company is launching an official Silent Hill merchandise collection, starting with a limited edition skateboard. It’s the kind of announcement that could be linked to a reveal of the rumored game.

Konami’s announcement is either poorly planned or made intentionally to capitalize on the attention around the game.

Something wicked is rolling into our shop next week. We are launching a SILENT HILL MERCH collection along with this amazing Limited Series Skateboard to celebrate? pic.twitter.com/wtjxmw9MvY – OfficialKonamiShop (@KonamiShop) June 20, 2021

Whether a new Silent Hill game will be announced in the near future remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Blue Box Game Studio has postponed the Abandoned PlayStation app for a few days.

