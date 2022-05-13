Since this morning, the rumor that there is a new Silent Hill has become stronger due to the revelation of certain images, which are exciting fans of the franchise. And now, it is said that the alleged developer of the title, Bloober-Teamis entering into an agreement with Sony for the creation of a somewhat unknown project.

The user of ResetEra, Arubafound a document april 2022 which reveals an agreement between Bloober-Team Y Sony. The agreement states that Bloober-Team has concluded a major license and distribution agreement with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC for the organization of the titles of the study in question under a somewhat new scheme

Bloober-Team will report details, including release dates, in separate current reports. The document also states that the creator company expects this to affect financial gains in 2022 and later years. This is a bit suspicious, because not long ago it was thought that they were already in agreements with Konami.

On the other hand, the studio is specialized in bringing horror experiences like Blair Witch, so hiring the team was the logical step for any company willing to bring back such a legendary franchise. Even so, it would be interesting to know if it is a game made from scratch, or if perhaps you want to resume the project that Hideo Kojima left on the way.

Via: comic book